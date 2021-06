Nearly the whole week was dry in Iowa, giving farmers plenty of time in the fields for spraying and side dressing. According to the Iowa Crop Progress report -with planting all done - focus is on the weather with signs of crop stress because of a lack of rain combined with hot weather.

Topsoil moisture levels are now at 70% short to very short, with subsoil moisture at 71% short to very short levels. Corn emergence is nearly complete except for a few replanted fields with corn conditions at 63% good to excellent - a full 14 percentage points below last week.