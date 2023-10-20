It’s a healthy spin on a classic treat that’s packed with protein and fun to eat. Ruth Peterson shares her recipe for pumpkin fluff.

You can find the instructions on her Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/pots.pans.and.resistance.bands/

Here is the recipe:

Healthy Pumpkin Fluff



– 1 container low sugar whipped cream of choice (see notes below)

– 2 heaping scoops of vanilla protein powder

– 1 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

– 1 can Pumpkin Purée (not Pumpkin Pie Filling)



Mix well. Enjoy with apples, roasted Butternut Squash, gluten free graham crackers or by itself!



*I have tested this with Aquafaba, since ingredients homemade whipping cream (use stevia for sweetener), dairy free whipped cream and light whipped cream. Please use whipped cream with very few ingredients. The less the better!



Enjoy!