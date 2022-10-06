Ashley Stien shares fun dog treats to make for your furry friend this fall.

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats

2 ½ cups whole wheat flour

2 large eggs

½ cup canned pumpkin (unsweetened, NOT pumpkin pie filling)

2 tablespoons peanut butter

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon water, or more if necessary

Combine flour, eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl; stir with a spatula until combined. Work mixture with your hands until it comes together. Add 1 tsp of water at a time (only if needed) to make the dough workable. Dough should still be dry and stiff, but able to be molded.

Roll the dough 1/2 thick and cut into pieces using cookie cutters, OR put into molds. Bake at 350 until golden brown and crunchy (for small molds/pieces, 20 minutes will provide a somewhat soft cookie, and 40 minutes will be very crispy). Let cool before serving to your dog. These will keep best refrigerated, or keep room temp for 1-2 days.

2. Pumpkin Spice Pup-sicles

1/4 cup plain unsweetened greek yogurt

2 TBS canned pumpkin (unsweetened, NOT pumpkin pie filling)

1 TBS peanut butter

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Pour into molds and freeze 2 hours, or until frozen solid.

3.Fruit and Yogurt Pup-sicles

1/4 cup plain unsweetened greek yogurt

2 TBS mashed or blended berries (unsweetened mixed berries, blueberries, or strawberries)

Combine ingredients in a bowl. Pour into molds and freeze 2 hours, or until frozen solid.