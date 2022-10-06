Ashley Stien shares fun dog treats to make for your furry friend this fall.

  1. Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats
  • 2 ½ cups whole wheat flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup canned pumpkin (unsweetened, NOT pumpkin pie filling)
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon water, or more if necessary
  • Combine flour, eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl; stir with a spatula until combined. Work mixture with your hands until it comes together. Add 1 tsp of water at a time (only if needed) to make the dough workable. Dough should still be dry and stiff, but able to be molded.
  • Roll the dough 1/2 thick and cut into pieces using cookie cutters, OR put into molds. Bake at 350 until golden brown and crunchy (for small molds/pieces, 20 minutes will provide a somewhat soft cookie, and 40 minutes will be very crispy). Let cool before serving to your dog. These will keep best refrigerated, or keep room temp for 1-2 days.

2. Pumpkin Spice Pup-sicles

  • 1/4 cup plain unsweetened greek yogurt
  • 2 TBS canned pumpkin (unsweetened, NOT pumpkin pie filling)
  • 1 TBS peanut butter
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon

      Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Pour into molds and freeze 2 hours, or until frozen solid.

3.Fruit and Yogurt Pup-sicles

  • 1/4 cup plain unsweetened greek yogurt
  • 2 TBS mashed or blended berries (unsweetened mixed berries, blueberries, or strawberries)

      Combine ingredients in a bowl. Pour into molds and freeze 2 hours, or until frozen solid.