Warm vocals and expressive delivery, along with gift of storytelling. That’s what you’ll get when Dustin Ray-Smith and Blaine Garrett share the stage at Noce on January 28th and 29th.
Follow D. Smith on Facebook and Blaine Garrett on Facebook.
by: Megan Reuther
