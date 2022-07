Pure Barre is a high intensity/low impact workout to tone the entire body. Ally Tack runs through a class at Pure Barre West Des Moines.

You can join the fun and try three classes for free with a promo code Hello Iowa. Visit purebarre.com/location/west-des-moines-ia.

Pure Barre West Des Moines is located at 12655 University Avenue, Suite 140 in Clive. Call 515-350-3813 or e-mail westdesmoines@purebarre.com with questions.