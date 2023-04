The community showed up big for one event putting smiles on people’s faces and hams on their tables. Hy-Vee teamed up with Creative Visions and first responders to hand out hams at Evelyn K. Davis Park before Easter.

You can make a difference in the 100 Million Meals Challenge by rounding up at the register at your local Hy-Vee or donating online at feedingamerica.org/hy-vee.