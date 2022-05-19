The cultural impact of the award-winning hit musical “Hamilton” has put it on a level all of its own.

You can catch the award-winning musical phenomenon onstage in Des Moines.

Pierre Jean Gonzalez stars as Alexander Hamilton and shares what it’s like to be a part of this national tour. He also shares how he started a film production company with his fiancé Cedric Leiba Jr. to create opportunities for Latinx professionals. Learn more at dominiricanproductions.com.

You can see “Hamilton” at the Des Moines Civic Center through June 5th. Go to dmpa.org for more information.