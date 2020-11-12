Guest of the Day: Luke Matthews Shares How He Got His Start in Radio

MercyOne has added new technology to its state-of-the-art treatment for patients with lung cancer. The Ion by Intuitive enables doctors to perform minimally invasive lung biopsies. Dr. Brad Wilcox, a pulmonologist at MercyOne, shares how Ion works and the benefit to patients.

Screenings are done at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center Pulmonary and Critical Care. You can reach them by calling 515-224-1777 or logging onto mercyone.org/ion.