Guest of the Day: Leigh McNabb

WEST POINT, Iowa – Human remains have been found on a rural property in southeast Iowa but law enforcement officials say there doesn’t appear to be any sign of foul play related to the discovery.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, human remains were found by a property owner in the area of 110th Street, West Point on the morning of September 5th. The property owner contacted local law enforcement and a search by the West Point Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation turned up no further human remains.