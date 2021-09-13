Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Washington DC Bureau
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
BestReviews
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
Top Stories
DPS: Human remains found in rural southeast Iowa, foul play not suspected
That’s no bull: Scientists manage to potty train cows
Waukee student featured in TODAY Show ‘Coronavirus in the Classroom’ Town Hall
Video
Alabama man dies after 43 hospitals with full ICUs turned him away; family urges COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Sports
RVTV
Football Friday Primetime
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? Not punting.
Video
Top Stories
Murphy’s Law: Ferentz outcoaches Campbell
Video
Faceoff: Cyclone black jerseys, tailgating in Ames, Carson King does it again
Video
Mr. Soundoff Says: The CyHawk rivalry needs to stay
Video
Medvedev ends Djokovic’s bid for year Grand Slam at US Open
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Guest of the Day: Leigh McNabb
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Sep 13, 2021 / 11:56 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2021 / 11:56 AM CDT
Leigh McNabb from
93.3 KIOA
joins the fun to talk anniversaries.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
DPS: Human remains found in rural southeast Iowa, foul play not suspected
Waukee student featured in TODAY Show ‘Coronavirus in the Classroom’ Town Hall
Video
Enter to win an Apple iPad!
Alabama man dies after 43 hospitals with full ICUs turned him away; family urges COVID-19 vaccines
Video
DMPD identify homicide victim, say ‘no ongoing threat’ for the public
Video
Weather
New Capitol rally will attempt to rewrite Jan. 6 attack
Latest News
DPS: Human remains found in rural southeast Iowa, foul play not suspected
That’s no bull: Scientists manage to potty train cows
Waukee student featured in TODAY Show ‘Coronavirus in the Classroom’ Town Hall
Video
Alabama man dies after 43 hospitals with full ICUs turned him away; family urges COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Iowa DOT working to expand mobile ID use by next year
Video
DMPD identify homicide victim, say ‘no ongoing threat’ for the public
Video
More News