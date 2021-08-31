Guest of the Day: Heather Lee

After an extensive eight months of online dating interviews, it turns out our next guest just needed to be set up by her co-host.
Heather Lee from LAZER 103.3 introduces us to her boyfriend Marcus Bruggom on National Matchmaker Day.
by: Megan ReutherPosted: / Updated:
After an extensive eight months of online dating interviews, it turns out our next guest just needed to be set up by her co-host.
Heather Lee from LAZER 103.3 introduces us to her boyfriend Marcus Bruggom on National Matchmaker Day.