Guest of the Day: Heather Lee

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After an extensive eight months of online dating interviews, it turns out our next guest just needed to be set up by her co-host.

Heather Lee from LAZER 103.3 introduces us to her boyfriend Marcus Bruggom on National Matchmaker Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News