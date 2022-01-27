Guest of the Day: Erin Washington

Author Erin Washington shares how she found balance with her health in her book “Squats and Margaritas, The Journey to Finding Balance.” She started a podcast with the same name during the pandemic.

Learn more at squatsandmargaritas.com.

