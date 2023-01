In 2022, he ran a half marathon. In 2023, he is taking his health to the next level. WHO Newsradio 1040’s Emery Songer shares his goals for the year.

Emery Songer is the host of Saturday Morning Live on WHO Radio. You’ll also hear him on Max & Amy in the Morning. Follow Emery and the show on Facebook. You can listen to his Emery + 1 podcast here.