 

Guest of the Day: Children’s Book Teaches Value of Practice, Perseverance, and Attitude

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s a new children’s book out that aims to teach your kids about the value of practice, perseverance, and attitude when it comes to good sportsmanship. Author of “The Gritty Little Lamb,” Dan Allbaugh, shares details about the book.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News