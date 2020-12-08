Guest of the Day: Children’s Book Teaches Value of Practice, Perseverance, and Attitude

Affinity Credit Union is all about building better lives. Now, the credit union is building better holidays by highlighting twelve charities this season. They'll present $2,000 checks to twelve charities on Hello Iowa the next twelve days. CEO Jim Dean shares why Affinity Credit Union started Building Better Holidays and why it is so important this year.

You can learn more about the Building Better Holidays campaign at affinitycuia.org. Watch Hello Iowa each day to learn more about the featured charities.