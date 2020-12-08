Guest of the Day: Children’s Book Teaches Value of Practice, Perseverance, and Attitude

There’s a new children’s book out that aims to teach your kids about the value of practice, perseverance, and attitude when it comes to good sportsmanship. Author of “The Gritty Little Lamb,” Dan Allbaugh, shares details about the book.
by: Megan ReutherPosted: / Updated:
There’s a new children’s book out that aims to teach your kids about the value of practice, perseverance, and attitude when it comes to good sportsmanship. Author of “The Gritty Little Lamb,” Dan Allbaugh, shares details about the book.