DES MOINES, Iowa - Summer break is meant to be just that, a break. High school student athletes and musicians often use the three months off from school to practice, play, and get better at their activity. Soon, there will be a dedicated week of rest coming up.

State high school officials are calling it "Family Week," as a time for students to spend time away from activities and with their loved ones. Iowa High School Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Keating said the inspiration for it came from the young people who are participating.