One blood donor can save up to three lives with just a single donation. John McCoy knows just how critical those donations can be. The host of KJJY’s “McCoy in the Morning” shares his story or receiving more than 30 units of blood in one surgery.

WHO 13 is proud to partner with UnityPoint Health Des Moines to help LifeServe Blood Center address the critical blood supply shortage. Blood Donor Day is Thursday, June 16th from 9am to 7pm at Valley West Mall. Click here to register. Be a friend and bring a friend.



