Guest of the Day: Author Shares Story of “Brenda’s Wish” While Fighting Ovarian Cancer

Author Jackie Haley shares the story of “Brenda’s Wish.” It is the true story of a cancer-stricken wife and mother who, in the few precious months left, wrote a letter to Star 102.5’s Christmas Wish program and asked a friend to deliver it to her family when the time was right. That ended up being two years after she died from ovarian cancer.

“Brenda’s Wish” is out now, and you can get an autographed copy at Barnes & Noble at Jordan Creek Town Center. You can also find “Brenda’s Wish” and learn more about Haley at dreamtoauthor.com.