Guest of the Day: Author Kelly Denham

Kelly Denham shares why she wrote “Trapped Within.” It’s about her family’s journey after her son TJ suffered a brain injury. He lived with it for five years before dying at the age of 21 in February 2018.
You can find the book at kellydenham.com.
by: Megan ReutherPosted: / Updated:
