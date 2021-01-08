Guest of the Day: Author Kelly Denham

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kelly Denham shares why she wrote “Trapped Within.”  It’s about her family’s journey after her son TJ suffered a brain injury. He lived with it for five years before dying at the age of 21 in February 2018.

You can find the book at kellydenham.com.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News