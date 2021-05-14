 

Guest of the Day: Author David Page

David Page is creator of the popular Food Network Show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” He has taken his knowledge, curiosity, and love of American food to print with “Food Americana.” It even features a popular Southside Italian eatery.

