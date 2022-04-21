Just saying the word cult gets your attention. Amanda Montell’s “Cultish: the Language of Fanaticism,” takes a deep dive into what we know and what we think we know, and you may be surprised to find out you belong to one.

You can meet Author Amanda Montell as part of Authors Visiting in Des Moines series with the Des Moines Public Library. The event starts at 7. It takes place at the Central Library on Grand Avenue.

Admission is free and there’s free parking in the basement garage or in the principal lot on Grand Avenue.

Visit dmpl.org for more information.