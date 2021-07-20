Great time to learn about trends in LASIK surgery

Imagine a world where you can wake up and see clearly without glasses or contacts. This is a great time to learn more about LASIK surgery as we head into back to school season. Dr. Matthew Rauen, a Cornea Specialist, Cataract and LASIK Surgeon at Wolfe Eye Clinic, shares more about the trends they’re seeing.

You can learn more and find a Wolfe Eye Clinic location near you by visiting wolfeeyeclinic.com or by calling 833-474-5850. You’ll find Wolfe Eye Clinic at 6200 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.

