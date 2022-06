Master Gardener Audrey Macri shows off the raised garden beds at Grand Living at Tower Place. Executive Director Amy Barth talks about the other outdoor amenities and events coming up for residents and the community.

Grand Living at Tower Place is located at 540 South 51st Street in West Des Moines. You can check out all they have to offer by going to grandliving.com or call 515-850-5540 to set up a tour.