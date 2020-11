As we mark Veterans Day, Golden Rule Plumping, Heating, and Cooling is sharing pictures of staff members who have served our country. Golden Rule is proud to support all Military Veterans and their staff members who have served.

Active or retired military, police officers, fire fighters, reserve military, EMS, and EMT get a Gold Club Membership for free.

You can find Golden Rule in Grimes at 804 Northeast Main Street and online at goldenrulephc.com. Call 515-305-2955 to set up an appointment.