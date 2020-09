Golden Rule Plumbing Heating & Cooling launched Feed Your Neighbor with Hope Ministries this September.

Bobby Johnson with Golden Rule PHC explains why it partnered with Hope Ministries and how you can help. You can scan a plate at Hy-Vee, scan a pizza box from Northern Lights Pizza, or make a donation here.

