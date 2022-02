No one should have to choose between heating an eating. Golden Rule is teaming up with the Food Bank of Iowa to give back. You can help through the Golden Rule Gives Back campaign. The campaign starts Monday, February 7th and runs through March 10th.

You can give a donation to your technician at your appointment, or you can donate online or via Facebook.

You can find Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating and Cooling at 904 NE Main Street in Grimes and online at goldenrulephc.com.