Golden Rule “Canstructs” Most Festive Tree

No one should be hungry during the holidays. That is why Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating and Cooling is stepping up with the Food Bank of Iowa to help feed hungry Iowans.

Melissa Merrifield shares how you can help them construct the most festive tree of all with cans of food.

You can drop off donations Monday, December 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mills Civic Hy-Vee Parking Lot, Tuesday, December 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Waukee Hy-Vee, Wednesday, December 16from 2 to 5 p.m. at Valley West Mall by the Old Younkers, Thursday, December 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. at iHeart Media Station, Friday, December 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Golden Rule’s new location at 904 NE Main Street in Grimes, and Saturday, December 19 at Fridley Palms Theater in Waukee. Bring a can good to the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. showing of Polar Express to get in free.

Visit goldenrulephc.com to learn more.