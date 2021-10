A humidifier can provide many benefits as the weather cools down and we turn on our heat. Bobby Johnson with Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling shares how the addition of a humidifier can improve the health of your home.

Golden Rule is located at 904 Northeast Main Street in Grimes. You can learn more at GoldenRulePHC.com. Call 515-212-2517 to set up an appointment.