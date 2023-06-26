Congratulations to Pella’s Madison Elementary Teacher Deb Fessler for winning the Golden Apple Award!
Make sure you nominate your favorite teacher for the Golden Apple Award, which is sponsored by IMT Insurance, here: who13.com/goldenapple.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
