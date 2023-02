It was a golden buzzer tryout on national television, and now the America’s Got Talent stars are headed to Des Moines. Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart from Chapel Hart share details on their Glory Days Tour.

You can see Chapel Hart: Glory Days Tour on March 24th at 7:30 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place.

Get tickets at hoytsherman.org.