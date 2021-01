The Friends of Des Moines Park Foundation recently got a boost from GiveDSM through the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. Sarah Lohmeier shares how the program recently helped Friends of Des Moines Park Foundation get closer to the $5,000 goal to build a memorial park fountain in memory of Lauren Rice and her dog Holiday.

If you want more information on how you can donate to the Friends of

Des Moines Parks, you can visit friendsofdmparks.org.