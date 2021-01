Giving to Charity in 2021

The need to help non-profits will be big in 2021. Lynne Yontz, Chief Charitable Giving Officer with The Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, shares how families and individuals can be intentional with charitable giving efforts.

You can learn more with the Giving Guide and give at GIVEdsm. The Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines also has its own version of a “Highlights Magazine” for kids to learn about giving.