Giving hope this holiday season

Hope Ministries will serve and deliver around 3,500 free Thanksgiving meals to Central Iowans in need this Thursday.

This is only possible with the help of around 200 volunteers and the financial and food contributions of thousands more. Kathy Coady from Hope Ministries shares ways you can help this season.

One way is the Hope Ministries Food Donation Day on Wednesday, November 24th. You can drop off ready to serve dinner rolls, bagged cookies (2 per baggie), meat, dairy products, and large cans of vegetables. The donation day runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1310 6th Avenue in Des Moines.

Learn more or donate at hopeiowa.org.