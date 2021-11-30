It’s Giving Tuesday, and a local organization has an easy way for you to find the perfect place to give back this holiday season. Angie Dethlefs-Trettin from the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines shares the mission behind Give DSM. Learn more at givedsm.org.
Give DSM makes it easy to give back
