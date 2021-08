The newly opened Variety Behavioral Health Clinic at ChildServe will help children around Iowa.

Dr. Teri Wahlig, ChildServe CEO, shares how this will fill a huge need in the community. Lance Gardner, Past Board President of Variety-the Children’s Charity of Iowa, explains why the organization made a lead gift to make it possible.

ChildServe is located at 5406 Merle Hay Road in Johnston. You can reach providers at 515-727-8750. Visit childserve.org for more information.