Your giving spirit will help give back. It’s feel-good gift buying and gift-giving! Pastor Ben Johnson from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale shares the Christmas with a Cause.

Christmas with a Cause is November 12 and 13 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale. You can shop Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Learn more here: gdlc.church/christmas-with-a-cause/