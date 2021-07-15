Getting your roof inspected for storm damage

Central Iowa has seen its fair share of storm damage recently. If you think your roof may have been damaged, you can turn to R3 Construction. R3 Construction General Manager Jared Harrison and Owen Corning Area Sales Manger Roland Thompson shares what you need to know about storm damage.

R3 Construction is located at 1960 Grand Ave, Suite 13 in West Des Moines. Call 515-630-0143 or visit r3-restore.com for more information.

R3 Construction is also taking part in a fundraiser on July 24th. You can find the details on the company’s Facebook Page.