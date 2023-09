Whether your kids are just beginning or they’re a pro, they can still hit the court and shoot some hoops. Mat Snider and Ben Schoning with YMCA Youth Basketball shares what leagues they have to offer.

To sign up to play basketball at the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, go to dmymca.org. You can find the closest location, learn about programs, and check class schedules there. You can also call 515-282-9622.