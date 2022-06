Blazing Glory Fireworks has four convenient locations to help you get ready for your 4th of July fireworks display. Manager Alex Greig shows what’s popular.

You can shop Blazing Glory Fireworks at four convenient locations around the metro, including 3081 NW Prairie Lane in Des Moines. The others are located at 3355 Gateway Drive in Grimes, at Bomgaars in Grimes, and 2925 Gateway drive in Carlisle. Learn more at blazinggloryfireworks.com.