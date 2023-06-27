When it comes to recycling, it’s time to get back to basics! Cassie Riley, from Metro Waste Authority, explains.
For more information, call Metro Waste Authority at 515-244-0021 or go online to whereitshouldgo.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
When it comes to recycling, it’s time to get back to basics! Cassie Riley, from Metro Waste Authority, explains.
For more information, call Metro Waste Authority at 515-244-0021 or go online to whereitshouldgo.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now