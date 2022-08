The fair provides all sorts of activities and opportunities and one of those is focusing on your hearing health. Taylor Parker, President of Concept by Iowa Hearing, shares where you can get a hearing screening at the Iowa State Fair.

Concept by Iowa Hearing has locations across Central Iowa. If you’d like to make an appointment, call 800-792-9564 or go online to iowahearing.com. Be sure to visit them at booth 201 in the Varied Industries Building while you’re out at the Iowa State Fair!