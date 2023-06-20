It’s vacation season, and don’t worry if you don’t have plans. The team of advisers at Good Trip Travel Co can help make sure you have a good trip!

Good Trip Travel Co Owner + Travel Experience Creator Victoria Ogier shares the mission of Good Trip Travel Co.

Travel Advisors Megan Nefzger, Alyssa Schoenrock, and Hildy Webb share the experience you’ll find with Royal Caribbean cruises this summer.

Good Trip Travel Co’s new office is located at 213 N Ankeny Blvd in Ankeny. Connect with the travel pros by calling 515-422-7441 or go online to goodtrip.biz.