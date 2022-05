The season is here to enjoy outdoor concerts. A free, family friendly concert series is coming up every Friday in June and July. It’s called Rendezvous on Riverview.

Parks Area Foundation Board President Sadie Trytten and Flying Silos Band Member Brian Congdon share the details.

Rendezvous on Riverview is every Friday in June and July from 5:30 to 9Z:30 pm at the Prairie Meadows Riviera Stage at Riverview Park, which is located at 710 Corning Avenue in Des Moines. You can find the lineup at www.riverviewevents.org/events.