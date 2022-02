Get ready to see the opera like you’ve never seen it before. The Des Moines Metro Opera’s 50th Anniversary Season kicks off at the Des Moines Civic Center with “The Magic Flute.”

Michael Egel with the Des Moines Metro Opera and Soprano Raven McMillon share what to expect with this immersive experience.

Enjoy “The Magic Flute” March 5th at 7:30 p.m. Or March 6th at 2 p.m. at the Des Moines Civic Center. Learn more and get tickets at dmmo.org or call 515-246-2300.