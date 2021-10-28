Get ready for Howl-O-Ween

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You can check out the Iowa Wolves Friday during a free Howl-O-Ween event. President Ryan Grant and Head Coach Jeff Newton share the details and preview the upcoming season that starts on November 6th.

Learn more and buy tickets at iawolves.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News