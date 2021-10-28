Get ready for Howl-O-Ween

You can check out the Iowa Wolves Friday during a free Howl-O-Ween event. President Ryan Grant and Head Coach Jeff Newton share the details and preview the upcoming season that starts on November 6th.
Learn more and buy tickets at iawolves.com.
