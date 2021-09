Dogs are always welcome on the farm, but a special day is dedicated to fido at Living History Farms this month. It’s called Fido on the Farms. Elizabeth Keest Sedrel shares the details about that, Applefest and other fun fall events at Living History Farms.

Living History Farms is located at 11121 Hickman Road in Urbandale. Call (515) 278-5286 or visit lhf.org for more information.