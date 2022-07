Consider this your invitation to Bras, Bike, Bars & Beers!

Lynda Myers and Katie Reilly share the details for Bras for the Cause’s 2nd annual B4 ride.

Bras for the Cause b4 Ride: Bras, Bikes, Bars & Beers is Sunday, August 21st. Kickoff is at 11 am with live music starting up around 5. Be an early bird and get your ticket this month to save $10 at brasforthecause.com.