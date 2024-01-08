It’s National Mentoring Month, and you have the power to bring positivity to someone’s life as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa. CEO Bridget Cravens-Neely shares how you can get involved.
Learn more here: www.bbbsia.org
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It’s National Mentoring Month, and you have the power to bring positivity to someone’s life as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa. CEO Bridget Cravens-Neely shares how you can get involved.
Learn more here: www.bbbsia.org
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now