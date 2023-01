A new year means new projects! You can get all the inspiration and ideas in one place this weekend. HBA of Greater Des Moines Dan Knoup and Home and Remodeling Show Chairperson Leslie Mayo share details of the show.

The Home and Remodeling Show is happening Friday through Sunday at the Jacobson Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It is free to attend and free to park. Visit HBA of Greater Des Moines website at dsmhba.com to learn more.