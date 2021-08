Get your ticket to the Iowa State Fair while getting vaccinated. Polk County Board Chair Angela Connolly shares how the pop-up vaccine incentive is going. It runs Monday through Thursday at the Polk County Health Department, which is located at 1907 Carpenter Avenue in Des Moines.

People 12 and older are eligible. No appointment is necessary. You’ll get two free tickets to the Iowa State Fair.

You can learn more about Polk County’s incentives to get the community vaccinated on its website.