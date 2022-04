Cheers to fifty years for a local performance group! Gateway Dance Theatre is celebrating 50 years, and they’re doing it big! Gateway Dance Theater Executive Director Penny Furgerson and Program Coordinator Sydney Furgerson share the details about the Play Buffet.

The Play Buffet is April 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30 at Grand View Viking Theatre. That’s located at 2811 E 14th Street in Des Moines.

Learn more at gatewaydance.org.