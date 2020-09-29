Garden Center Has Houseplants for Beginners and Advanced Growers

Ted Lare Garden Center Manager Melissa Peterson shares advice on having houseplants. The garden center has a huge selection of rare houseplants and those for beginners. You can also take classes to learn how to care for your plants.

The Ted Lare Garden Center is located at 2701 Cumming Avenue in the town of Cumming. You can sign up for classes and shop at tedsgardens.com. You will also find events and more information about landscaping services on the website. If you have questions, call (515) 981-1075.